Justice MR Shah demits office; CJI calls him ‘tiger’

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 15

As Justice MR Shah demitted office on Monday after a four-and-a-half-year stint as a judge of the Supreme Court, judges and Bar leaders heaped praise on him, with CJI DY Chandrachud describing him as “Tiger Shah” who greatly helped the Collegium in decision-making with his “practical wisdom and excellent middle-ground advice”.

Not someone to retire I performed my duties without fear, favour and ill-will. I am not a person to retire... going to start a new inning of my life. Justice MR Shah

At a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, the CJI fondly addressed Justice Shah as ‘”Tiger Shah” as he narrated several personal anecdotes and highlighted the retiring judge’s contribution to the judiciary.

“Justice Shah’s entry into the Collegium on November 9, 2022, coincided with my own appointment as the CJI on that day…. He has been a solid colleague for me in the Collegium… full of practical wisdom. He was full of excellent advice which helped us greatly when we made the first seven appointments in a short span,” the CJI said.

During his stint in the top court, Justice Shah delivered around 712 verdicts which remained the highest among the sitting judges of the Supreme Court. Some of the important verdicts delivered by him included staying the promotion of 68 judicial officers in Gujarat; intervention during the pandemic; and ruling to ensure women were not discriminated against in the defence forces.