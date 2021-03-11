SC judge Justice L Nageswara Rao given warm send-off by colleagues

New Delhi, May 20
Justice L Nageswara Rao, who acted in many films and TV serials when he was young, was given a warm send off by judges and lawyers on Friday.
Judges not monks
Judges are not monks and work pressure sometimes gets to them as well. — Justice LN Rao
“Judges are not monks and work pressure sometimes gets to them as well,” Justice Rao, the fifth senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, said on the last working day.
Justice Rao, who was appointed SC judge on May 13, 2016, would formally demit office on June 7. CJI NV Ramana, Attorney General KK Venugopal and many other senior lawyers wished him a healthy, happy and active life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
China for expansion of five-nation BRICS
Nine developing nations attend ‘BRICS Plus’ meeting
Gyanvapi case with Varanasi District Judge
Supreme Court Bench won’t interfere with survey report | Int...
Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail
Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...
Hyderabad encounter fake, 10 cops must face trial : SC panel
Four rape-cum-murder accused were killed in 'encounter' | Po...