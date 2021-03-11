SC judge Justice L Nageswara Rao given warm send-off by colleagues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

Justice L Nageswara Rao, who acted in many films and TV serials when he was young, was given a warm send off by judges and lawyers on Friday.

Judges not monks Judges are not monks and work pressure sometimes gets to them as well. — Justice LN Rao

“Judges are not monks and work pressure sometimes gets to them as well,” Justice Rao, the fifth senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, said on the last working day.

Justice Rao, who was appointed SC judge on May 13, 2016, would formally demit office on June 7. CJI NV Ramana, Attorney General KK Venugopal and many other senior lawyers wished him a healthy, happy and active life.

