Justice Rao is CJ of HP High Court

PTI

New Delhi, May 26

Five judges were on Friday elevated as chief justices of high courts with one of them due to retire on May 30. The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued notifications announcing the appointment of acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala as the Chief Justice of the Madras HC and Justice RD Dhanuka as the Chief Justice of the Bombay HC where he is at present a judge. He is due to demit office on May 30 and will have a tenure as Chief Justice of effectively four days.

Justice Augustine George Masih of the Punjab and Haryana HC has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan HC, Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao of the Punjab and Haryana HC as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh HC and Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti of the Kerala HC as the Chief Justice of the same court.