 Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India : The Tribune India

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India

Photo tweeted by @ANI

ANI

New Delhi, August 27

A day after Justice NV Ramana retired, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of the Chief Justice of India to Justice Lalit at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the morning hours.

He succeeds Justice NV Ramana, who retired on August 26.

Justice Ramana had recommended Justice Lalit as his successor in keeping with convention and norms of seniority. The President subsequently confirmed Justice Lalit's appointment as the new CJI.

Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary and would demit office on 8 November.

Yesterday at the farewell function of Justice Ramana, Justice Lalit said that during his tenure of nearly three months he will focus on three key areas and one of his top priorities would be to make the listing of cases simple, clear and as transparent as possible.

Justice Lalit has also promised to ensure a clear-cut regime where any urgent matters can freely be mentioned before the respective benches of the top court.

He assured that there will be at least one Constitution Bench functioning throughout the year in the Supreme Court.

Justice Lalit said, "I have always believed that the role of the Supreme Court is to lay down law with clarity, consistency, and the best possible way to do it is to have larger benches as early as possible, wherever the matters are referred to such benches so that the issues get clarified immediately, the matter has consistency and the people are well aware of what exactly are the contours of the peculiar positions in law."

The outgoing CJI Ramana on his last working day apologised for not being able to list all the pending matters and said the court has been firefighting pendency, which rose alarmingly during the pandemic months.

Justice Lalit was a renowned senior advocate before he became the judge of the apex court. He was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court on August 13, 2014.

Justice Lalit will be the second CJI who was directly elevated to the Supreme Court bench from the Bar. Justice SM Sikri, who became the 13th CJI in January 1971, was the first lawyer to be elevated directly to the top court bench in March 1964.

Justice Lalit was born on November 9, 1957, in Maharashtra's Solapur. His father, UR Lalit, was an additional judge at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court and a senior advocate at the Supreme Court. Justice Lalit enrolled as an advocate in June 1983. He specialised in criminal law and practised at the Bombay High Court from 1983 to 1985.

He shifted his practice to Delhi in January 1986, and in April 2004, he was designated as a senior advocate by the top court.

He was later appointed a special public prosecutor for the CBI to conduct the trial in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

After Justice Lalit's retirement on November 8, Justice DY Chandrachud is expected to be appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

2
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

4
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

5
Jalandhar

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

6
Nation

Congress questions timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation

7
Pollywood

Roads leading to Sidhu Moosewala's murder spot light up in candle march with cries of justice for slain singer

8
Haryana

Gopal Kanda not involved, Sonali Phogat's PA Sudhir, his friend Sukhwinder raped her after adding drugs to her meals: Brother

9
Nation

'GNA's DNA Modi-fied': Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'betrayal' shows his remote control in hands of Modi

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

Don't Miss

View All
Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Punjab

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Top News

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...

Justice UU Lalit sworn-in as Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit sworn in as Chief Justice of India

FIFA lifts suspension, India to host women's U-17 World Cup

FIFA lifts suspension, India to host women's U-17 World Cup

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu

BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad while...

Goa police detain suspected drug peddler in Sonali Phogat case

Goa police detain suspected drug peddler, restaurant owner in Sonali Phogat case

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detaine...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

After six years, differently abled woman sent back to Karnataka

IED under SI's vehicle: Remand of Harpal Singh, Fatehdeep Singh extended

SGPC told to probe maryada 'violation' at Uttarakhand gurdwara

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Police have critical role to play in national security: NN Vohra

BJP serial killer of state govts: Arvind Kejriwal

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file reply on pleas

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Facebook friend arrested for murdering pvt hospital nurse

SAD dual constitution: Next hearing on Sept 3

District Health Dept issues advisory on swine flu

Covid claims two more lives, 23 test +ve in Jalandhar district

After CM’s assurance, farmers lift dharna

After CM's assurance, farmers lift dharna

Ludhiana bizman jumps into Sutlej, dies

Woman embezzles Rs 20.9L from firm

11 sewage samples collected from Ludhiana

Area under cane up in dist, yield dips

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

Punjabi University authorities clarify on 'disrespect' to Sikh books, protest on

Panel formed to get NAAC accreditation for Punjab colleges

Patiala: This year's first F&CC meet on Tuesday