Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 22

The Manipur Police today said they have arrested two more suspects, including a juvenile, in connection with the May 4 parading of two tribal women in Kangpokpi district of the state.

The police tweeted: “As regards the viral video of two women, two more suspects, including the main accused and a juvenile, were arrested and apprehended today. Altogether, six persons, including five main suspects and a juvenile, apprehended.”

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by a mob. A 26-second video of the incident had surfaced on Wednesday, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The mastermind, who was part of the mob that paraded the women and seen dragging one of them, was arrested earlier. Subsequently, other three suspects were arrested and all were sent by a local court to 11-day police custody.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of a former Army man, who served as subedar in Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War. As the outrage spreads to neighbouring states, Mizoram insurgents have asked Meitei population residing there to leave, though the government has stepped up security cover for the community in capital Aizawl.

According to reports, in a statement late Friday evening Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA) said Meiteis should leave Mizoram for their "own safety" as there has been widespread "anger among Mizo youth" over the incident of two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur.

Official sources in the Mizoram Government said steps had already been taken to ensure no Meitei person was harmed. However, the exodus of Meiteis has commenced and several of them are reported to have left the state and reached Guwahati. It was also learnt from sources around 300 Meiteis from different parts of Mizoram had gathered in Aizawl and would leave the state by Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, several of the Naga civil society groups, while condemning the inhuman act, said the state government should take up the case in a fast-track court to deliver justice instantly. These organisations include the powerful United Naga Council (UNC), All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) and Naga People’s Front (NPF) of Manipur.

The UNC stated: “The government must initiate necessary steps for immediate booking of all people involved in such dehumanising crime. The inhuman act meted out to the women, who were stripped naked, groped and paraded in a broad daylight on the highway towards a paddy field, is highly deplorable.” It further said the prestige and dignity of “our mother, daughter and sister” had been wrecked beyond redemption.

The NPF’s Manipur state unit also condemned the act of violence. Rallies were held in Churachandpur on Saturday condemning the incident and demanding a separate administration for the Kuki areas. This demand has so far been opposed by many sections of Manipur’s polity.

An armed mob had attacked a village in Kangpokpi district and torched, looted houses, killed and raped wantonly before abducting two women, whose forced naked parade outraged the entire nation.

2 women stripped in WB

A mob allegedly stripped two women in a market in West Bengal’s Malda district on July 19; five have been detained

Victims had gone to market to sell wares and were accused of theft; a case was lodged

Sharing a video of assault by mob on Saturday, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said ‘horror continues in West Bengal’

Ruling TMC, however, rubbished the claim, saying saffron party was resorting to ‘diversionary tactics’

