 K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS holds mega rally with national pitch, leaders ask people to dislodge BJP regime at Centre : The Tribune India

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS holds mega rally with national pitch, leaders ask people to dislodge BJP regime at Centre

Telangana CM slams BJP and Congress alleging that both the parties are responsible for interstate water issues

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS holds mega rally with national pitch, leaders ask people to dislodge BJP regime at Centre

Photo: @pinarayivijayan/Twitter



PTI

Khammam (Telangana), January 18

A clarion call for regime change at the Centre by dislodging the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls was sounded by prominent opposition leaders in the first mega rally of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here on Wednesday.

Taunting the Central government over a host of issues, including those on interstate water and development issues, Rao in his address said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would go home following polls to Lok Sabha next year.

If a ‘BRS proposed government’ was to capture power, Centre’s initiatives like the ‘LIC disinvestment’ and the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in Armed forces would be scrapped.

Welfare measures in Telangana like the Rythu Bandhu for farmers would be implemented across the nation. Free power shall be provided to farmers, he said.

The colourful rally galvanised the BRS workers who shouted slogans hailing the party-led regime’s welfare schemes in Telangana and peppy political songs praised Rao’s ‘national’ emergence.

Rao said: “I am directly telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your policy is privatisation. Our policy is nationalisation.”

He slammed the BJP and Congress alleging that both the parties are responsible for interstate water issues.

The rally saw the participation of an estimated 2 lakh people, according to a party leader and the big ticket event featured huge cut-outs, betting on KCR for a national resurgence against the Saffron party.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented in his party’s national executive meet that only 400 days are left for the 2024 LS election. The ruling BJP has started ‘counting its days’ and it would not last a day more in power after its present tenure, Yadav said.

The mega public meeting was the first after Telangana Rashtra Samithi recently rechristened itself as BRS. By bringing in several leaders in a show of strength against the Saffron party, the BRS has taken its first steps towards joining forces with like-minded parties at the national level. Also, it is expected to help BRS to take on the BJP within the State more strongly.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, CPI’s D Raja and Marxist party’s top leader Pinarayi Vijayan were among the leaders who took part. At the national level, the contours of the political alignment backed by the BRS, is however, not clear.

A DMK insider who did not wish to be named told PTI: “The DMK leadership is clear that any third front being formed without the Congress party will only end up helping the BJP. Had the Congress party participated in this rally, certainly the DMK leadership would have considered being a part of this.” Addressing the rally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Now, the country wants a change. People came to know that these people (NDA government) did not come to change the country. They just came to ruin the country. The 2024 elections are an opportunity for you (people). Ten years is over. How long will you wait?”

He asked people to usher in a regime that would think about the country, unemployment, healthcare and price rise. It is not the Governors of some States who are troubling the elected Chief Ministers, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that they act on the behest of the PM, the AAP leader said.

Accusing the BJP-ruled Centre of ‘undoing’ the foundations of the nation’s democracy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for a ‘new resistance’ to protect secularism, democracy and the Constitution. People should unite against the communal agenda that seeks to divide the country.

“I hope that today, in Khammam, the land of people’s resistances, we will have the beginning of a new resistance, a resistance to secure the ideals that we fought for in our freedom struggle. A resistance to protect our secularism, our democracy, our Constitution and thereby our nation,” he said.

By allowing the concentration of wealth through consistent appeasement of corporates, they go against the concept of socialism and by seeking to replace parliamentary democracy with presidential form of governance, they go against the concept of democracy, Vijayan said.

Yadav said that the ruling BJP has been pushing the nation behind and it is time for all progressive leaders to come together and work for the country’s development. “BJP will be out of power after 399 days and a new government will be in place on the 400th day,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the country wanted jobs and the youth are jobless.

CPI General Secretary D Raja appealed to secular, democratic parties to understand the ‘emerging’ threat. “We will have to fight against the BJP-RSS combine and will have to defeat them in the forthcoming 2024 election.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

2
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

3
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

4
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

5
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

6
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

7
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

8
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

9
Comment

Cherish Chandigarh as a city of urban excellence

10
Nation

After Pakistan PM's offer for talks with India, his office adds 'Art 370' rider

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexually exploited women wrestlers; says she, too, received death threats

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation’s response within 72 hours

WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan denies allegation, ...

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Tripura goes to polls on February 16; Nagaland and Meghalaya to vote on February 27

Counting of votes on March 2

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

Says he could no longer see the current plight of Punjab wit...

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

Dhami was on his way to meet the protestors at ‘Kaumi Insaaf...

Shubman Gill’s maiden ODI double ton powers India to 349/8 against New Zealand in first ODI

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Siraj shine as India win by 12 runs in a thriller to take 1-0 lead

Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19...


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

BJP's Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher's vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Delhi traffic police issue advisory in view of Republic Day Parade rehearsals

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants