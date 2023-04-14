 Kamal Nath to play ‘troubleshooter’ in Rajasthan after Pilot’s day-long fast against Vasundhara rule ‘graft’ : The Tribune India

Kamal Nath to play ‘troubleshooter’ in Rajasthan after Pilot’s day-long fast against Vasundhara rule ‘graft’

Leaders close to Pilot say that his fast was only against ‘corruption’ under Vasundhara Government and cannot be termed ‘anti-party’

Kamal Nath to play ‘troubleshooter’ in Rajasthan after Pilot’s day-long fast against Vasundhara rule ‘graft’

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, April 14

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has been roped in by the party to play the role of a mediator in resolving the situation arising in the party’s Rajasthan unit after Sachin Pilot’s day-long fast in Jaipur seeking action against the alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP Government.

Nath, along with Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, met Pilot on Thursday to discuss his side of arguments and the former Rajasthan Deputy CM conveyed to them that his fast was only directed at action against corruption and was not “anti-party” at all, sources said.

“Though the meeting was cordial, nothing concrete came out of it,” a source in the know of the developments told PTI.

Congress’s Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday morning met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for the second time in two days to discuss the Rajasthan issue. He had also met Rahul Gandhi at his residence to discuss the matter.

Leaders close to Pilot have argued that his fast was only against the “corruption” under Vasundhara Government and cannot be termed “anti-party”.

They claim that the Congress has been raising the corruption plank in the Adani matter and in Karnataka polls and Pilot’s action was in line with that.

As far as the issue of “indiscipline” is concerned, the Pilot side has also raised questions as to why no action has been taken against Gehlot loyalists who had defied party directive for holding a legislature party meeting last year.

They have also raised questions as to why Randhawa’s statement called the fast anti-party even before it took place.

Sources close to Pilot said that there has been no physical meeting between him and Randhawa.

The Congress leadership is caught in a peculiar situation and wants to find a middle path to the issue, party sources said.

Pilot reached Delhi on Wednesday, a day after he observed a fast in Jaipur.

Both Gehlot and Pilot were keen on the chief minister’s post when the party won in the state assembly elections in 2018. But the Congress high command picked Gehlot for the top post for a third time.

In July 2020, Pilot and a section of Congress MLAs had rebelled openly against Gehlot, demanding a change of leadership in the state. Pilot was then stripped of the posts of deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president.

The month-long crisis ended after the Congress central leadership’s assurance to look into the issues Pilot raised.

Gehlot later used terms like “gaddar” (traitor), “nakara” (failure) and “nikamma” (worthless) for Pilot, and accused him of being involved with BJP leaders in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government.

Last September, MLAs in the Gehlot camp boycotted a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and held a parallel one to stall what they felt was an attempt to make Pilot the new chief minister. Gehlot was then being considered for the party president’s post.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

6
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

7
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

8
Nation

Power subsidy: LG's approval pending, people to get inflated bills from Monday: Delhi Power Minister Atishi

9
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

10
Nation

One should stand like rock during critical situations: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Asad Ahmed's body reaches Prayagraj; Atiq's family attending funeral is negligible

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...

In a first for state, Chief Minister celebrates Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza

Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border

Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali