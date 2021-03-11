Kanpur violence: Over 800 booked I PFI link suspected

Tribune News Service

The police have booked over 800 people and arrested 24, including the suspected mastermind, in connection with Kanpur violence

Police Commissioner V S Meena said the accused will be booked under the stringent National Security Act and the Gangster Act

The possible role of groups such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) and others is being looked into. pti

Intel failure: Mayawati

BSP’s Mayawati has said violence in Kanpur was a failure of the

Intelligence agencies. She sought strict action against the culprits.