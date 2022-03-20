Karnataka accords ‘Y’ category security to High Court judges who gave hijab verdict

Man held in Tamil Nadu for issuing death threats to HC judges

Karnataka accords ‘Y’ category security to High Court judges who gave hijab verdict

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Bengaluru, March 20

Following death threats to the three Karnataka High Court judges, including the Chief Justice, who delivered the hijab verdict, and arrest of a person in Tamil Nadu in this regard, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said his government has decided to provide 'Y category' security to them.

Stating that his government has taken the matter seriously, he has ordered the Director-General of Police to look into the case and take the person arrested in Tamil Nadu into custody for investigation, and questioned the silence of "pseudo seculars" on the matter.

An FIR was registered by the Vidhana Soudha Police on Saturday against an unknown individual over a video clip circulating on social media platforms of a man speaking in Tamil and issuing death threats to the three judges.

"There has been a case of death threat to three judges of Karnataka High Court, including the Chief Justice, in Tamil Nadu and a case has been registered. Some anti-national forces are trying to challenge the system of this country. This had never happened in the past," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said everyone should obey the verdict of the judiciary and there is every opportunity in the system for appeal.

Yet, some forces are trying to incite people against the system, which will not be tolerated and will be suppressed, Bommai said.

Noting that a case has been booked in Tamil Nadu, and also an FIR has been registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station here based on the complaint from the Karnataka Bar Association, the Chief Minister said his government has taken it very seriously and that he has ordered the DGP to get the case here investigated.

"Also, I have ordered (the DGP) to look into the case in Tamil Nadu and take them (arrested person) into our custody, and proceed with the case by booking the guilty under stringent sections," he said, adding that the government has decided to enhance the security of the three judges to 'Y category'.

According to official sources, Tamil Nadu police have arrested an office-bearer of an organisation called Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaat (TNTJ) in Madurai on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to judges.

The person identified as Rahamathulla, in a veiled threat, has referred to a district judge in Jharkhand being mowed down by a vehicle during his morning walk last year, they said.

Further, questioning the silence of "pseudo-seculars" on the matter, Bommai said, "Death threat is being given to judges against the orders passed by them. Also, hints have been given about the possible threats, like an accident and other things.

"You guys (pseudo secularists) raise your voice on other issues. Appeasing a section of society is not secularism, it is real communalism. I condemn it. Break your silence. We should all be together on this issue. It is because of the judiciary that the law and order is maintained to a large extent today. If it is being challenged, it is a threat to our democracy," he said, adding that the government will take strict action.

A three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim girl students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

2
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

3
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

4
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

5
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

8
Haryana

Will welcome Birender Singh if he joins AAP, says Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

9
Amritsar

Majha giant slayers left out of Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, many surprised

10
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Uttarakhand govt formation: Top BJP leaders in huddle with Amit Shah ahead of legislature party meeting

Uttarakhand govt formation: Top BJP leaders in huddle with Amit Shah ahead of legislature party meeting

Party president Nadda and senior leaders from Uttarakhand at...

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...

Karnataka accords ‘Y’ category security to High Court judges who gave hijab verdict

Karnataka accords ‘Y’ category security to High Court judges who gave hijab verdict

Man held in Tamil Nadu for issuing death threats to HC judge...

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement