Karnataka Assembly polls: Vigil stepped up at inter-state border to check cash flow

PTI

Mangaluru, April 2

The Dakshina Kannada (DK) district administration has stepped up vigil at the border points with Kerala to prevent flow of money and freebies to Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections in May.

DK deputy commissioner M R Ravi Kumar said 10 check posts have been set up at the inter-state border points with Kerala. In all, 27 check points have been set up in DK including inter-district and local check posts.

He said all measures are being taken to ensure the effective implementation of model code of conduct with the help of police and other departments.

The Election Commission has appointed DK zilla panchayat CEO Kumar as the district nodal officer to ensure code of conduct. Nodal officers have also been posted for each of the eight assembly constituencies in the district.

The DC directed the owners of malls, halls, auditoriums and theatres not to allow conduct of programmes of political parties without prior permission from the district election office.

City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain also warned that strict legal action will be taken in cases of violations of the model code of conduct.

#Karnataka #Kerala