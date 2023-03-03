Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

ANI

Bengaluru, March 3

The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta on Friday raided the residence of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Maadal and recovered Rs 6 crore in cash.

The search operation is still on.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," the Karnataka Lokayukta said.

The Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe.

According to the Lokayukta, more than Rs 1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office.

Virupakshappa's son Prashant is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Further investigation is under way, officials said.

#BJP #karnataka