Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Bengaluru, March 3
The anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta on Friday raided the residence of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Maadal and recovered Rs 6 crore in cash.
The search operation is still on.
Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.
"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa, while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," the Karnataka Lokayukta said.
The Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe.
According to the Lokayukta, more than Rs 1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office.
Virupakshappa's son Prashant is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.
Further investigation is under way, officials said.
