Karnataka Congress chief making phone calls to BJP MLAs offering tickets: CM Bommai

Bagalkote (Karnataka) March 28
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday charged the State Congress chief D K Shivakumar for luring BJP MLAs offering them tickets in constituencies where the grand old party is yet to announce its candidates for Assembly polls, due by May.
The Chief Minister also said that BJP’s first list of candidates is likely to be announced in the first week of April.
“KPCC President D K Shivakumar since the last two to three days has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce candidates. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket,” Bommai alleged.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Congress leaders are frustrated, they don’t have proper candidates at all, so he (Shivakumar) is calling our party people. This shows that as a matter of fact the Congress party is bankrupt.” The Congress has announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to announce tickets for 100 seats. Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly segments.
Both Congress and BJP have set a target of winning 150 seats.
