Karnataka Elections: Congress is enemy of peace, development, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stepped up his attack on the Congress, saying the “reverse-gear” Opposition party was “an enemy of peace and development”.

Accusing the Congress of “divide and rule”, the PM said appeasement was its sole identity. PM Modi’s remarks came after the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the proscribed Popular Front of India, announced support for the Congress and JD(S) in the May 10 Karnataka elections.

SDPI’s general secretary Elyas Thumbe said the party would contest 16 seats instead of 100 as previously planned.

The PM, who addressed rallies at Mulki, Ankola and Bailhongal in coastal Karnataka, a BJP stronghold, said, “The Congress is the enemy of peace and development. When it rules, investors run away. The Congress saves promoters of terrorism and encourages appeasement.”

Citing the example of acquittal by the Rajasthan High Court of all four convicts sentenced to death for the 2008 blasts that killed 71 and injured 185, the PM said, “This happened because the police under a Congress government presented a weak case.” “This policy of appeasement is the most defining element of Congress’ identity,” he said. — TNS

How come PM unaware of loot, asks Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said it was surprising that the “omnipresent, omnipotent and omniscient” Narendra Modi was not aware of the “loot” in Karnataka carried out by the “40 per cent commission government of the BJP”. She was addressing a rally in Vijayapura district of the state.