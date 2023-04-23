Karnataka Elections: ‘Our support base is intact’, Amit Shah on BJP leaders quitting party

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today exuded confidence that his party would win the Karnataka Assembly elections with a comfortable margin and asserted that that its support base in the state remained intact despite defection by some party leaders.

During an interactive session at a function organised by a TV news channel in Bengaluru, the senior BJP leader countered the Congress’ accusation that the Central Government was responsible for Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case. He said, “No family is above the law in India and the law is above all.”

Replying to a question on Rahul playing “victim”, the Home Minister said, “We never asked Rahul to disrespect the other backward classes. He himself decided not to apologise.” “The law under which he was convicted was made by the Congress government. Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tried to withdraw that law, but Rahul himself tore down the ordinance. Now he should not play the victim. No

one should think that any family is above the law.” The ordinance, if passed by Parliament, would have spared any convicted Member of Parliament from immediate disqualification.