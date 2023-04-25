Karnataka govt decision scrapping 4 per cent quota to Muslims will not be implemented till May 9: SC

New Delhi, April 25
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the Karnataka government's decision to scrap four per cent quota for Muslims will not be implemented till May 9 after the state sought time to file its reply.
A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said the earlier regime of four per cent quota to Muslims will continue to hold field till May 9, when the matter will be heard next, without any prejudice to the contentions to be raised by the state government.
At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, said he will be filing the reply during the day.
"I will be filing it today but the problem is I (solicitor general) am in personal difficulty as I am arguing before the constitution bench which is hearing pleas related to same-sex marriage. Kindly put the matter for some other day", he told the bench.
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioners, opposed the request for adjournment by Mehta, and said the hearing has already been deferred four times.
