Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter petition challenging Centre's blocking orders; imposes Rs 50 lakh cost

Bengaluru, June 30
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Twitter Inc, challenging several blocking and take-down orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, saying the company's plea was devoid of merits.
The single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit which dictated the operative portion of the judgement also imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on Twitter and ordered it to be paid to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority within 45 days.
Reading the operative portion, the HC said, "In the above circumstances this petition being devoid of merits is liable to be dismissed with exemplary costs and accordingly it is. Petitioner is levied with an exemplary cost of Rs 50 lakh payable to the Karnataka State Legal Service Authority, Bengaluru, within 45 days. If delay is brooked, it attracts an additional levy of Rs 5,000 per day."
"I am convinced with contention of the Centre that they have powers to block tweets and block accounts," the judge said while dismissing Twitter's petition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
President Xi Jinping will attend virtual SCO summit hosted by India: Chinese Foreign Ministry
This is the first official announcement about Xi's participa...
Cry for help on the face of every brother, sister and child I meet, Rahul Gandhi says on his Manipur visit
On Friday morning, Rahul went to Moirang and met people disp...
Former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh dies at 73
Was undergoing treatment at the PGI
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle
Will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers
PM Modi takes Metro to attend Delhi University event
Security stepped up, over 1,000 personnel deployed for PM’s ...