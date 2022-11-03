Karnataka key investment destination, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

Pitching Karnataka as a key investment destination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the state, empowered with a double engine (same party (BJP) in the state and at the Centre), was growing at a fast pace in several areas and had "topped in ease of doing business and FDI inflow.’’

Virtually inaugurating a three-day Global Investors' Meet (GIM) in Bengaluru, he said: "Karnataka today is known as among the world's largest technology clusters. From industry to IT, fin-tech to biotech, startup to sustainable energy, new records are being set here. Karnataka is not only posing a challenge to other states in India, but a few countries too.

“In the times of global crisis, India is being called a bright spot by economists across the globe... Despite the impact of Covid and the (Ukraine) war, the world is looking at India with high expectations,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the state was ideal for industries moving out from China and Europe. “They are moving out to other destinations which are offering more than just tax incentives. Karnataka is a major job generator in India,” she added.

Unveils 3,024 EWS flats in Delhi

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 3,024 flats for those from the economically weaker sections. He said poverty was long considered an issue for the poor to deal with, but they were now at the centre of his government’s policies as he leads a ‘garibon ki sarkar’. TNS

#BJP #China #karnataka #narendra modi