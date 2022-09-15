 Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti-conversion Bill : The Tribune India

Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti-conversion Bill

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council B K Hariprasad tears copy of the Bill in protest

Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti-conversion Bill

Photo for representation. PTI

PTI

Bengaluru, September 15

Karnataka Legislative Council on Thursday passed the contentious “anti-conversion bill”, amid objections from the opposition Congress and JD(S).

The ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill’ was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last.

As the Bill was pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP was short of majority then, the government had subsequently promulgated an ordinance in May this year to give effect to the bill.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra piloted the Bill for the consideration of the Upper House today.

Noting that in recent times religious conversions have become widespread, he said there have been mass conversions with allurements and through force, disturbing peace and leading to mistrust among people following different religions.

The Bill does not take away anyone’s religious freedom and anyone can practice the religion of his or her choice, but not under pressure and allurements, Jnanendra said.

The Minister had moved some amendments to substitute certain clauses in the Bill like- “It (legislation) shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from the 17th day of May 2022”; also that “....the ordinance is hereby repealed”- which has now been accepted with the passage of the bill.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad even tore the copy of the bill in protest as the pro-tem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure was in the process of putting the bill to vote.

Hariprasad termed the bill as “unconstitutional” and will affect the right to religion.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy maintained that the bill was well within the scope of the Constitution of India.

The Bill that has been vehemently opposed by some Christian community leaders, provides for protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

2
Punjab

Video: Anti-India graffiti by 'Canadian Khalistani extremists' on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects

3
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt', says report

4
Punjab

Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive

5
Nation

6 men arrested for rape, murder of 2 Dalit sisters in UP

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC suspends two-year jail term of Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

7
Punjab

BMW denies setting up plant in Punjab

8
Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

9
Punjab

‘Peach king’ Didar Singh Bains passes away in US

10
Sports

Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Top News

20 times Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announces his retirement from tennis

‘Bittersweet decision’: Tennis great Roger Federer to retire from sport after next week’s Laver Cup

Federer has won eight championships at Wimbledon, six at the...

Several feared dead as bus rolls down hill in Jammu’s Rajouri

4 killed, 15 injured as bus rolls down hill in J-K's Rajouri

The mishap took place in Dehri Ralyot area

Six held for Dalit sisters’ rape, murder in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Six held for Dalit sisters' rape, murder in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; post mortem confirms sexual assault

Opposition slams state’s BJP-led government over law and ord...

High Court stays imprisonment of Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

Punjab and Haryana HC suspends two-year jail term of Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

Patiala police had booked Mehndi and his brother, Shamsher, ...

PM Modi leaves for Samarkand to attend SCO summit, says looking forward to exchanging views on regional and international issues

PM Modi leaves for Samarkand to attend SCO summit, says looking forward to exchanging views on regional and international issues

Russian and Iranian media have confirmed that Vladimir Putin...


Cities

View All

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Target of 55K words of engineering terminology in Punjabi achieved

Tarn Taran church vadalism: Culprits will be nabbed soon, says ADGP Arpit Shukla

Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Chandigarh: Give three months to frame policy on conversion, MHA urges Supreme Court

Rs 413-crore loan pact inked for 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh

At PGI, parking leaves lot to be desired

Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade in Chandigarh: Touring councillors

Woman falls off moving auto while fighting off mobile snatcher in Gurugram

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Punjab and Delhi govts join hands for stubble-management

CBI must arrest me within 4 days if ‘sting’ shared by BJP has any truth: Sisodia

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

Flow of polluted water into Kala Sanghian drain: Jalandhar-Kapurthala road blocked for 6 hrs

‘Peach king’ Didar Singh Bains passes away in US

Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Private workers handling parking lots in Ludhiana despite end of agreement

Firecrackers worth Rs 7 lakh seized from Ludhiana, wholesaler booked

Man’s body recovered from well by Machhiwara police; wife, paramour held

Ludhiana couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

A first: Assistant professors as HoDs at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Punjab out to revive sports culture, but where are coaches?

MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents