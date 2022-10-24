Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna in 'slapgate' row

New Delhi, October 23
Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna was caught in a controversy for allegedly slapping a woman at a village in Gundlupet in Karnataka when she went with a plea to resolve her grievance.
Congress wants him sacked
What a difference from the way Rahul Gandhi began the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the very same Gundlupet on September 30! This shameless man should be sacked immediately. -- Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader
As the opposition Congress cornered the BJP, slamming Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while demanding the resignation of the minister, the woman claimed that Somanna was only consoling her after she tried to prostrate before him with a plea to allot her a government plot.
According to reports, Somanna had gone to Hangla village to take part in a property document distribution ceremony to landless people occupying government land for residential purposes but had not secured any ownership of it till now.
The video purportedly showed a woman approaching the minister reportedly pleading him to allot a plot. The minister turned angry after he was shoved by the unruly crowd and slapped the woman. However, the minister’s office shared a video in which the woman said she only pleaded that a plot be granted to her as she was too poor.
“I bowed at his feet with the plea and the minister lifted me consoling me that he would help me, but it was publicised that he beat me up,” the woman was quoted as saying as senior Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, criticised the minister for his purported conduct.
