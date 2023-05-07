Karnataka polls: No uncertified advertisements during silence period, says EC; editors to be held responsible

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Election Commission of India today issued an advisory to all political parties reiterating its instructions regarding the requirement of pre-certification of political advertisements in print media and timelines for pre-certification of advertisements thereof.

In its order, the ECI said, “No political party or candidate will publish any advertisement in the print media on poll day and one day prior to poll day unless the contents of political advertisement are pre-certified by them from the Media Certification and monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the state/district level.”

A copy of the advisory along with ECI instructions were also endorsed to Editors of the local dailies in context of provision contained in Part (A) para (2) (xii) of Press Council’s Norms of Journalistic Conduct, which says that “an editor shall be responsible for all matters, including advertisements published in the newspaper. If responsibility is disclaimed, this shall be explicitly stated beforehand”.

The Commission advisory to political parties noted that as there were still 24 hours for the pre-certification timeline to come into being, they reiterate that the spirit underlying its instruction of March 31 needs to be adhered to by the political parties.

“…instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in print media have been brought to the notice of the Commission in the past. Such advertisements in the last stage of the election vitiate the entire election process. The affected candidates and parties will not have any opportunity of providing clarification/rebuttal in such cases,” the ECI said in its order.

The advisory also noted that based on the record before the ECI, including the response from a political party, the option of extending the pre-certification deadline to a larger period was considered. “However, given the shortness of time regarding the remaining campaign period, the ECI has refrained from taking such a step,” it added.

The 48-hour period before the voting, which is known as “the silence period” and no advertisement can be done during this period. During the Tripura polls, held in February, the ECI even issued notices to parties for breaching the silence period on social media.

The political parties and their candidates were reportedly putting up tweets asking voters to vote in their favour or vote out incumbents.

The ECI also reiterated that the instructions of a clean and serious campaign discourse should be understood and maintained by all stakeholders at all times during the campaign period, regardless of the timeline of pre-certification for advertisement in print media.

“In terms of advertisements and averments made during the campaign, attention of political parties was again drawn to Clause 4.4.2(B) (v) of Model Code of Conduct, which says that other parties or their workers will not be criticised based on unverified allegations or distortions,” it said.

On Saturday, the ECI had issued a notice to KPCC President D K Shivakumar for publishing an advertisement titled ‘corruption rate card’ in newspapers in Karnataka with “unsubstantiated information with respect to alleged rates” cited for appointments and transfers, kinds of jobs and commissions by the BJP government in the state.

