Karnataka verdict a boost for MVA, says NCP

Mumbai, May 14
The BJP’s crushing defeat in Karnataka is a boost for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra which will take small parties along and put up a united challenge to the ruling party in the 2024 elections, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters after attending the MVA meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence ‘Silver Oak’ here, Patil said the MVA, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, will work out a seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly elections, due in the second half of the next year.
MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and state Congress chief Nana Patole, attended the meeting.
