Karti moves HC against denial of pre-arrest bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in an Enforcement Directorate case in connection with the Chinese visa scam.

Karti's petition challenging the trial court's June 3 order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea is likely to be taken up by the high court on Monday.

The trial court had dismisses the anticipatory bail pleas of Karti and two others on the ground that the alleged offence was of a very serious nature.

It had also vacated an interim protection from arrest granted to the accused during the pendency of the anticipatory bail plea and directed them to join the probe. They were asked to be present as and when called by the investigating officer.