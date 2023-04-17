Kashi gears up to host G20 meet from today

New Delhi, April 16

Varanasi is all set to host an array of G20 events for three days starting Monday and showcase the city and Uttar Pradesh’s rich ancient and cultural heritage to the world.

Representatives of 20 leading countries of the world and delegates from other partner countries will participate in the meeting of the agriculture working group.

There will be six G20 meetings in Varanasi, and the first will start on Monday.

The participating countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

On Day 1, discussions will be held on “Food Security and Nutrition: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation” and “Resilient Agri-Food System”. — TNS

Health Working Group event in Goa

The second G20 Health Working Group will be held from April 17 to 19 in Goa. More than 180 delegates from 19 member countries will be participating. The delegates will focus on health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response.