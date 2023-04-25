Kashmir Police arrest man for making fake visiting cards for Gujarat conman who posed as 'Additional Director in PMO'

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, April 25

The Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making fake visiting cards for Gujarat conman.

Piyush Bhai of Ahmedabad in Gujarat was arrested by the Kashmir Police from his printing press in Ahmedabad.

Bhai had made fake visiting cards for conman Kiren Patel who posed as an Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) Prime Minister’s Office.

On March 16, Patel was arrested in Srinagar after he conned the J&K administration and acquired VVIP protocol and security while in Kashmir.

atel has been sent to central jail Srinagar as per the orders of a local authority.

On March 28, Patel’s wife Malini Patel was taken into custody in the same case by the Gujarat Police in connection with a cheating case registered against the couple by a former Gujarat minister’s brother Jagdish Chavda.

The Patel couple and their two daughters travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on a holiday in October last year and February this year and stayed at the five-star hotel from where he was arrested on March 2.

After staying in the Valley for two to three days, the family returned home to Ahmedabad in February. A few days later, Patel again travelled to Kashmir with his friend and was arrested.

The imposter had taken the LG administration for a ride by securing Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, official accommodation at a five-star hotel, and visits to top tourist spots and strategic security locations.