 KCR’s remote control with Modi, Congress won’t join any Opposition bloc having BRS: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana rally : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • KCR’s remote control with Modi, Congress won’t join any Opposition bloc having BRS: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana rally

KCR’s remote control with Modi, Congress won’t join any Opposition bloc having BRS: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana rally

Gandhi alleged that the corruption charges against Rao and his party’s leaders have made them subservient to the BJP

KCR’s remote control with Modi, Congress won’t join any Opposition bloc having BRS: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, in Khammam district, Sunday, July 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

Khammam (Telangana), July 2

Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the state’s ruling party as “BJP’s B-Team” and its new nomenclature, BRS, as ‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’.

Gandhi alleged that the corruption charges against Rao and his party’s leaders have made them subservient to the BJP, and asserted that he told all other opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any bloc where the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) was involved.

Addressing a public meeting here, Gandhi said, “BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti. KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom.” Gandhi said the Congress has always stood against the BJP in Parliament, but Rao’s party has been “BJP’s B-team”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” the former Congress chief said.

He said the Congress recently fought the assembly election in Karnataka against “a corrupt and anti-poor government and we defeated them with the support of the poor, OBCs, minorities and oppressed in the state”.

“Something similar is going to happen in Telangana. On one side there would be rich and powerful of the state and on the other side, there would be poor, tribals, minorities, farmers and small shopkeepers with us. What has happened in Karnataka, would be repeated in Telangana,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said earlier it was said that there was a three-way fight between the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi which is now BRS), the Congress and the BJP in Telangana.

“But the BJP does not exist at all in Telangana. Their all four tyres have got punctured. Now it is a fight between Congress and B-Team of BJP,” he said.

Referring to the recent attempts to unite the opposition against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, “We told other opposition leaders if TRS attends the meeting, Congress will not attend it, Congress can’t share stage with TRS.” Over a dozen opposition parties recently met in Patna, Bihar, to put up a united front against the BJP and will be meeting again in Bengaluru soon. The BRS and a few other non-BJP parties are not part of this grouping. Gandhi also described Congress workers as ‘babbar sher’ (lions) and “backbone” of the party. “With your support, we can defeat the BRS like we did in Karnataka,” he told party workers.

“We got a huge support from here (Telangana) during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and I want to thank you all for that,” he said.

“During the yatra, we talked about uniting the country. On one hand, we follow an ideology to unite the country and there is another side that is trying to break the country,” the Congress leader said.

“The entire country supported the yatra and said they wouldn’t allow hatred in this country. Khammam has always supported the Congress as it believes in our ideology. I welcome the leaders who have decided to join the Congress today. But most importantly, I want to thank the workers of the party, who are like our lions (babbar sher),” he said.

The BRS “attacked you all but none of you were scared”, he told the party workers.

#BJP #Congress #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

2
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

3
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

4
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

5
Delhi

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

6
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

7
Haryana

ADGP suspends city SHO, shifts 4 cops to police lines

8
Punjab

Clear stand on HP's claim on Chandigarh, Bhagwant Mann dares Partap Singh Bajwa

9
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Congress leader Partap Bajwa to clarify stand on Himachal’s ‘claim’ over Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

Maharashtra political shake-up: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders joining Shinde govt

NCP chief says not bothered that people have left, but he wa...

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Three killed, five injured in Manipur violence

While two bodies were found initially, the third one was rec...

Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke?

Maharashtra political upheaval: Advantage BJP, a ‘weakened’ NCP and ‘weakened’ Shinde in one stroke?

Has the saffron party managed to strike two birds with singl...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Amalgamation of two flats under new housing scheme allowed: DDA

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

Rajnath Singh to visit Nurmahal dera tomorrow

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held