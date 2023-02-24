Keen on resolving border standoff at earliest, says China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

In a move that could herald forward movement on the border dispute, China has spoken about the need to “speed up to deal with the relevant issues” on the western section of the China-India boundary.

The impression has been that at the last disengagement at PP15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area in September, China had been stalling progress in other standoff areas in Demchok and Depsang regions.

Beijing readout on WMCC talks Consensus on actively implementing further stabilisation

Two sides to avoid recurrence of situation on ground

In a more detailed readout than that of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Chinese Foreign Office also said the first in-person meeting of an inter-ministerial group since the Galwan valley clash reviewed the “positive progress” of the previous management and control along the China-India border areas. Though Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in Arunachal in December, the faceoff was presumably not included in the “positive progress” probably because it took place on the eastern section of the China-India boundary.

The MEA had said the two sides reviewed the situation in the western sector of the India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which would help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC and create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

The Chinese side made four points about the 26th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on China-India Border Affairs in Beijing.

It said a consensus was reached to “actively implement” further stabilisation of the border situation. Second, the two sides agreed to avoid recurrence of the situation on the ground, and work jointly to safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Third, the two sides agreed to speed up to deal with the relevant issues on the western section “so as to reach a mutually acceptable solution at an early date”. And, fourth, the two sides agreed to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels, and hold the 18th round of Corps Commanders-level meeting at an early date.