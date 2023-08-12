Keeping an eye: MEA on Chinese warship docked at Sri Lanka port

New Delhi, August 11
India has been keeping track of any development that may have a bearing on its interests, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while responding to a question on a Chinese naval ship currently docked in Colombo port.
At a media briefing here today, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, “I have seen reports of a Chinese ship there. I am not sure whether it is a warship or not. I will only say that having seen these reports, I would emphasise that the government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India’s security interests and takes all necessary measures to defend them.”
Sri Lanka is open to allowing warships from navies to dock at its ports. For instance, in July it permitted the docking of naval ships from France, Japan and India.
The Chinese Navy warship has been docked at Colombo port since August 10, and as per media reports, its arrival was delayed by the Sri Lankan Navy after concerns were raised by New Delhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...