Keeping close watch on listing of cases, says CJI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday said he was keeping a “close watch” on the listing of cases in the Supreme Court (SC) to ensure all fresh cases were listed for hearing without inordinate delay.

“I tell my Registrar every morning… I am keeping a close watch on listings, which is my first priority. Anything which is registered by Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, make sure it’s listed next Monday and cases registered on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday by next Friday,” CJI Chandrachud said after a lawyer sought urgent listing of his case.

“I am also keeping a close tab on how many matters are being verified by the team in the Registry on the removal of defects,” he said.