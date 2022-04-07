Keeping nation's interests supreme: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India is keeping its national interests supreme when the world is divided in two opposing poles, referring to developments after Ukraine invasion.

At a time when the world is divided, India is being looked at to maintain balance, the PM said while addressing BJP members on the party’s 42nd foundation day.

DIG AT Opposition The saffron party is dedicated to ‘rashtra bhakti’ while its rivals stand for ‘parivar bhakti’. At a time when the world is divided, India is being looked at to maintain balance. —PM Modi, BJP foundation day event

Asserting that India was firm about its welfare, he said its actions were ruled by its interests and it was globally being seen as a country which spoke firmly about humanity. “The goals that we are setting, we are also achieving,” the PM said, talking of the increase in India’s exports. The country is ensuring convergence of policies, intentions, decisiveness and determination, he said. The PM cited a number of welfare measures, ranging from the Covid vaccination programme to free grain scheme costing over Rs 3.5 lakh crore, to assert that “double engine” governments (a reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party being power at the Centre and many states) were working to make people’s lives better.

Leading the celebrations for the BJP’s foundation day, the PM also said dynastic parties were the “biggest enemies” of democracy. “The saffron party is dedicated to ‘rashtra bhakti’ while its rivals stand for ‘parivar bhakti’.”

Every BJP member should be proud that the party made “dynastic politics” an electoral issue and succeeded in convincing people about its dangers, he said.

“Parties dedicated to further the family rule have little regard for constitutional norms and cover up corruption. They do not allow the country’s young talent to come up,” PM Modi said, without naming any party.

#narendra modi