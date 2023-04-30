Keeping watch on Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean, says Navy Chief

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

There is a “large presence” of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean region and India keeps a “very close watch” on the developments in the region to protect and preserve its national interests in the maritime domain, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.

Some ships close to gulf of oman At any point of time, there are three to six Chinese warships in the India Ocean Region (IOR). Some are close to the Gulf of Oman, and some in the eastern part of the IOR…the Navy is keeping a very close watch in the IOR. Admiral R Hari Kumar, navy chief

During an interaction at a conclave here, he also said the Navy was seized of the docking of various PLA Navy ships at ports in Pakistan, and it was “keeping a watch on it”.

Asked about the threat aspects, the Navy Chief spoke of both conventional and non-conventional threats, besides those emerging from what he described as “silent and inclusive paradigm” resulting in a “web of threats” that were emerging.

The Navy’s role is to protect, promote and preserve national interests in the maritime domain, wherever they are, and it assesses the threats and challenges.

On a daily basis, it is being seen that there is a certain amount of contestation happening at sea. It is well below the threshold of conflict, but possibility of a full-fledged cannot be ruled out, the Navy chief said.

On a question on PLA Navy ships docking at ports in Pakistan, he said, these ships are docking at ports in various countries, and not just in Pakistan.

As far as their visit to ports in Pakistan are concerned, “we are seized of it, and keep a watch on it”, he said.

Admiral Kumar said the Pakistan Navy is modernising itself at a good pace and seeks to become a 50-platform force in 10-15 years, and they are adding new corvettes and frigates to their fleet.

As far as China is concerned, in the last 10 years, a large number of ships and submarines have been commissioned by it in the past 10 years, the third aircraft carrier is under construction, and much larger destroyers they are working on, he said, adding, “we feel this will plateau at some time”.

“We are keeping a very close watch in the Indian Ocean region... and effort is to know whose presence is there and what are they up to, monitoring it 24x7 and we deploy aircraft, UAVs, ships, submarines, etc,” the Navy Chief said.

“There is a large presence of Chinese vessels. At any point of time, there are 3-6 Chinese warships in the India Ocean Region,” he said, adding some are close to the Gulf of Oman, and some in the eastern part of the IOR, among other places.

“So, we refine our plans, actions that are required to be taken, and this also feeds into our capability development,” the Navy Chief said.