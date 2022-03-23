Kejri names school after Bhagat Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The AAP government in New Delhi today announced that its upcoming school to prepare students for the armed forces would be named after freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The announcement came on a day when the AAP government in Punjab announced a holiday on March 23, Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School, with the capacity to enrol 200 students, will train children for entry into the NDA and subsequently into the armed forces. —