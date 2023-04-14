Kejri summoned by Goa cops over AAP posters

PTI

Panaji, April 13

The Goa Police on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on April 27 in a case related to pasting posters on public properties during the 2022 Assembly poll campaign.

Inspector Dilipkumar Halarnkar of the Pernem police station issued the notice to Kejriwal under section 41 (A) of the Criminal Procedure Code. Under the Section, police can summon a person for inquiry if there is “reasonable” complaint or suspicion that he/she has committed an offence. Kejriwal has been told to appear at the Pernem police station at 11 am on April 27. A senior police official said that Pernem police were investigating the case registered under the Goa Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. AAP won two seats in the 2022 polls in the BJP-ruled state.