Kejri summoned by Goa cops over AAP posters

Panaji, April 13
The Goa Police on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on April 27 in a case related to pasting posters on public properties during the 2022 Assembly poll campaign.
Inspector Dilipkumar Halarnkar of the Pernem police station issued the notice to Kejriwal under section 41 (A) of the Criminal Procedure Code. Under the Section, police can summon a person for inquiry if there is “reasonable” complaint or suspicion that he/she has committed an offence. Kejriwal has been told to appear at the Pernem police station at 11 am on April 27. A senior police official said that Pernem police were investigating the case registered under the Goa Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. AAP won two seats in the 2022 polls in the BJP-ruled state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...