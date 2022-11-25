Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leadership responsible for death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari

PTI

New Delhi, November 25

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday said he was concerned about the safety of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and rejected the allegation that his party was conspiring to kill him, saying it was an old script of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has alleged that the BJP, fearing defeat in the Gujarat Assembly and Delhi civic polls, was conspiring to kill Kejriwal and demanded a probe into it.

Reacting to the allegation, Tiwari said, "The way an AAP MLA was thrashed by his own party volunteers for selling MCD poll tickets, I am concerned about the safety of Kejriwal. Sisodia is reading the old script that the BJP is conspiring to kill Kejriwal."

"He does this every year, claiming murder threat to Kejriwal. I don't understand what is going on as Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested, and Sisodia prophecies that Kejriwal will be murdered," he said at a press conference.

The BJP MP alleged that Kejriwal and the AAP's top leadership are responsible for the death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj.

"Bhardwaj was assured a ticket by AAP for the MCD polls. But the ticket was sold to someone else which forced him to die by suicide. Forcing someone to die by suicide is like murdering the person," Tiwari claimed and demanded a high-level probe into the death.