Kejriwal offered me CM's post, claims BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

BKU (Rajewal) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Monday claimed he was offered the CM’s post by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal but leaders of other farm unions refused to join hands with AAP and the proposal fell through.

In run-up to Punjab polls, Rajewal had formed the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha that fought over 100 seats. However, its candidates saw their deposit forfeited. Rajewal, who fought from Samrala, polled only 4,626 votes. “I was forced to contest. Those who did so knew it very well that I didn’t want to enter contest,” said Rajewal at a protest at Jantar Mantar.

#arvind kejriwal