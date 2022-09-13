Kejriwal says Congress is finished; promises corruption-free govt in Gujarat if AAP come to power

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 13

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dismissed Congress as a spent force in the poll-bound state of Gujarat and hence, it should not be taken seriously.

Addressing an event in Ahmedabad, he presented AAP as a viable alternative to the ruling BJP, and promised a corrupt-free and delivery-oriented government if AAP come to power in state after the Assembly elections which will be held in December this year.

When his attention was drawn by a commoner to Congress' allegation that the AAP government in Punjab is splurging huge amount of money in Gujarat on advertisements and publicity even when it is finding difficult to pay salaries to its employees, Kejriwal said: “The Congress is finished, concerns raised by its leaders should be ignored."

"People are with us. They do not have any questions," he added.

He said that AAP will ensure a government which will be free of corruption and fear, and delivery of services would be provided at the doorsteps of people.

He announced five “anti-corruption guarantees” for the state, including promptly putting CMs, ministers, MLAs and officers behind bar, if they are caught indulging in corruption.

He referred to action taken against Health Minister of Punjab, and said not a single party took such a bold action in the last 75 years.

“Every penny earned by the government will be spent on the people of Gujarat; we won’t let the taxpayer’s money end up in the Swiss Bank,” he said. He further added that just like Delhi, government officers will visit homes of people to do their work.

Gujarat’s ministers and politicians are running illicit businesses in connivance with powerful people. AAP will bring an end to all of it," Kejriwal said.

He further said that AAP government will order an investigation into all cases of paper leaks in the last 10 years and nab the masterminds once and for all.