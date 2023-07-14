Kejriwal summoned in PM degree slander case

Ahmedabad: A court here has asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on July 26 in a defamation case over “derogatory” remarks with regard to PM Modi’s degree. PTI
RS ex-MP, ex-Coal Secy convicted in coal scam
New Delhi: RS ex-MP Vijay Darda & ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta are among seven accused convicted in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.
Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour
UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron