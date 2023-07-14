Kejriwal summoned in PM degree slander case

Tribune News Service

Ahmedabad: A court here has asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on July 26 in a defamation case over “derogatory” remarks with regard to PM Modi’s degree. PTI

RS ex-MP, ex-Coal Secy convicted in coal scam

New Delhi: RS ex-MP Vijay Darda & ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta are among seven accused convicted in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

