Kejriwal threatens to sue ED, CBI for 'false affidavits'

New Delhi, April 15

The CBI will question Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in its probe into the alleged excise policy scam, a move that has escalated the AAP-Centre face-off and became a fresh rallying point for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Kejriwal said he would sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts. He alleged the summons were a fallout of his statement in the Assembly calling PM Modi “corrupt”. “I want to tell Modiji if Kejriwal is a thief or corrupt, then there isn’t a single honest man in this world.” He also cited former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik’s allegation that "Modi had no problem with corruption".

Kharge dials Kejriwal, calls for Oppn unity Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge dialled Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday and stressed the need for Opposition parties to unite against the BJP ahead of the 2024 General Election.

As Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and JD(U) supremo and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed solidarity with Kejriwal and renewed calls to speed up Opposition unity efforts to take on the BJP, officials said the CBI may question the AAP chief on an “untraceable” file which was earlier slated to be put up before the Delhi Council of Ministers.

Addressing the media here, the Delhi CM asserted that he would appear before the CBI. "If the BJP has already directed the CBI to arrest me, I will be arrested tomorrow…. There is no liquor scam and AAP leaders are being falsely implicated by the CBI and the ED," he said. This is the first time the Chief Minister has been summoned by the CBI in the case. Referring to the arrest of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal alleged that these agencies had falsely claimed that 14 phones were destroyed, lying to the courts in affidavits, torturing suspects to extract falsified confessions and employing thuggish threats. The Delhi Government, meanwhile, has called a special session of the Vidhan Sabha on April 17, a day after Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the CBI.

