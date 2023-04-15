Kejriwal will reply to all actions initiated against him at appropriate time: Nitish

Patna, April 15
A day after the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy case, his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on Saturday said Kejriwal will reply to "all the actions" initiated against him at an “appropriate time”.
Kumar was replying to questions from journalists who sought his views on the CBI summons to Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.
“People know what is happening against him (Kejriwal). He is a well-regarded person and he has done a lot of developmental work in his state. He will reply to all the actions that have been initiated against him at the appropriate time”, the Bihar chief minister said.
According to the notice issued by CBI, Kejriwal has been called to appear at the agency headquarters at 11 AM on Sunday to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the case, officials said.
Kumar also told reporters, “This is the reason that we are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led central government. We will make all efforts and work unitedly." The Bihar chief minister met Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday in his attempt to forge an alliance of opposition parties against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre before the 2024 general election.
The Bihar chief minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav had also met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.
Speaking at a function here on Friday, Kumar had called upon people not to vote for BJP in the coming general elections.
"If people vote for BJP, they will destroy themselves. And if people vote against BJP, they will ensure not only their progress but also of the state and the country," he had said.
