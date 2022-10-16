 Kejriwal woos Gujarati electorate, says state wants ‘new engine government’ not ‘double engine’ one : The Tribune India

Kejriwal woos Gujarati electorate, says state wants ‘new engine government’ not ‘double engine’ one

Delhi CM and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Sunday embarked on a two-day visit to poll-bound state for canvassing

Kejriwal woos Gujarati electorate, says state wants 'new engine government' not 'double engine' one

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting, in Bhavnagar. PTI



PTI

Bhavnagar, October 16

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Gujarat doesn’t want a “double-engine government” but a “new engine” government.

Addressing a rally in Bhavnagar city in the poll-bound state, Kejriwal said if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power, it will withdraw on priority all “false cases” registered against people from various communities, groups and government employees for agitating against the BJP government in the last 27 years.

In a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s events in Gujarat where he launched projects worth crores, Kejriwal said he cannot announce such a huge package but will ensure benefits worth Rs 30,000 to households through his “guarantees”.

“They say ‘double engine ki sarkaar’ (a double-engine government). This time, Gujarat does not want a double-engine, it wants a ‘new engine.’ The double engine is very old, both engines are 40-50 years old. A new party, new faces, new ideology, new energy, and a new dawn. Try for the new party, you do not lose anything for trying,” he said.

The “double-engine” phrase is used by BJP leaders to emphasize that development will be expedited if the same party is at the helm in states and the Centre.

“Try once and give us a chance. I am here to seek one chance. You have given 70 years to these people. You gave so many years to Congress and 27 years to BJP. Give Kejriwal a chance. If I do not perform, I will not return to seek votes,” the AAP national convener said.

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday embarked on a two-day visit to Gujarat for canvassing.

Kejriwal said he was watching “big leaders” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) visiting Gujarat during elections and announcing packages worth Rs 30,000 crore.

“Friends, I do not have Rs 30,000 crore. I cannot announce a package for you. But I can tell you that if we win, I will give a benefit of Rs 30,000 to your family,” he said and reiterated AAP’s “guarantees” of free and quality education, free treatment, free electricity, creation of jobs and unemployment allowance etc.

He also promised to reduce inflation in Gujarat like in Delhi.

Kejriwal cited a “survey conducted by the Centre” to claim that inflation in Gujarat is the highest in the country and double of Delhi. “This is because of massive corruption in Gujarat”, he added.

“If you vote for an honest party, we will reduce the price of everything in Gujarat like we have done in Delhi,” he said.

Stating that the countdown of the election has begun, the AAP leader said his party will prioritise the withdrawal of cases registered against agitators.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the poll program for Gujarat.

He said the BJP government filed false cases against agitators from different communities such as Patidars, Kshatriyas, Thakors, Dalits, Adivasis, Maldharis, as well as farmers and police, ex-servicemen, etc.

“Counting (of votes) is on December 8. The (AAP) government will form by December 15. When we form our government on December 15, all the cases registered against various people in the last 27 years by the (BJP) government for agitating against it will be withdrawn by December 31. All those government servants who have been suspended will be reinstated,” Kejriwal said.

He said the second priority of the AAP government will be to eradicate corruption.

“If you want hooliganism and corruption, then go with them. 27 years have passed, and another five years will pass. If you want to get schools constructed, then vote for me. If you want hospitals, medicines, and quality treatment for your family, then come to us. If you want to see a better road, then come to us. We know how to do that,” he said.

Kejriwal reiterated that several workers and leaders of the BJP want their party to lose in polls.

“They are scared of quitting the party out of fear of harassment. I request all BJP leaders to stay with your party but work to defeat AAP,” he said.

Kejriwal said as per an “IB report”, Congress is set to win less than ten seats in Gujarat elections.

“A big change is coming this time. Be a part of the change. Do not waste your vote on Congress. Ask everyone not to vote for Congress,” he said.

“We do not have money to fight the elections. I am a poor person, my bank account is empty. I am the chief minister of Delhi for seven years, and by now I should have got Rs 100-200 crores. My bank account is empty...We do not have money, it is for you to contest the election, for your children, for the future of Gujarat,” he added.

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

