 Kerala boat tragedy: High Court initiates suo motu PIL; police slaps murder charges against boat owner : The Tribune India

Kerala boat tragedy: High Court initiates suo motu PIL; police slaps murder charges against boat owner

22 people, including women and children, were killed when a houseboat carrying over 30 passengers overturned

Kerala boat tragedy: High Court initiates suo motu PIL; police slaps murder charges against boat owner

People look at a tourist boat that capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, on Monday. AP /PTI



PTI

Kochi/Malappuram, May 9

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday swung into action by initiating a PIL on its own to probe into the violation of rules that led to the Tanur boat accident, while the state police has invoked murder charges against the owner of the vessel that capsized.

Twenty two people, including women and children, were killed when a houseboat carrying over 30 passengers overturned and sank near the Tuvalthiram beach in Tanur area of Malappuram district on Sunday.

Under attack from various quarters, including the opposition, the Kerala government also strengthened the investigation into the accident by booking the owner of the boat for murder.

Initiating the PIL, the High Court directed the District Collector, Malappuram, to file a report into the incident that occurred near an estuary in the Tanur area of Malappuram district.

A vacation bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Shoba Annamma Eapen termed the boat accident "shocking" and "haunting" and said their "hearts were bleeding" and they "underwent sleepless nights" after seeing the lifeless bodies of the children.

Taking a serious note of the Tanur tragedy, the court said such accidents have been happening in the state since 1924 with "frightening regularity" solely due to "the deadly cocktail of callousness, greed, and official apathy." It also arraigned the Kerala government, the District Tourism Promotion Council of Malappuram, the police chief and collector of that district, Tanur Municipality, the Port Officer, Alappuzha, and the senior Port Conservator, Beypore, as initial respondents in the PIL, which is slated to be heard next on May 12.

The bench said many more such incidents may happen "unless we put our foot firmly down" as the "patently visible" causal factors--overloading, blatant violation of statutory law, and skipping of essential safety requirements--were being repeated with impunity and "without fear, care, or caution".

Prima facie, had the officials and authorities who were duty bound to monitor such boating operations done so, "this mishap--like the several earlier ones--would have never happened," the court observed.

The court said that every such tragedy "triggers" a routine investigation followed by recommendations that go "unheeded" thereafter.

"The obdurate refusal to follow and enforce the most basic safety protocols, which are taken for granted in the civilised world, is the most infuriating, to say the least.

"More so since our state has hundreds of boats in tourism and further such incidents, though unthinkable, are waiting to happen somewhere, someplace, if the present state of affairs is allowed to continue," the bench said.

The responsibility and onus of the officials and authorities were much more than that of the boat operators' as it was the "deliberate and other support" for their illegal actions that allowed violations to be "perpetrated with no fear of law".

"The final loss is to the citizens and no others because instances like this are erased from memory soon. Judicial intervention, therefore, in our firm view, now becomes necessitous lest the unfortunate loss of lives is forgotten," the bench said.

Meanwhile, the police said the arrest of the errant boat owner, who is facing charges of operating the vessel without a licence, was recorded, and IPC Section 302 has been slapped against him.

Malappuram district police chief Sujith Das S, who is heading a special investigation team constituted to probe the incident, said the investigation is progressing, considering it a murder case.

"So, we will submit a report in court as an offence under IPC 302," the officer told reporters.

He said the police are yet to confirm the total number of staff, who were present in the boat when tragedy struck.

"Its driver, Dineshan, is absconding. We are trying to get more details about the other employees from the owner. Their arrest will be made in the coming days," the officer added.

Rejecting the criticism against the police from some quarters in connection with the mishap, Das said the operation of such boats come under the Port Department as per the Kerala Inland Vessels Act.

Earlier in the day, State police chief Anil Kant issued an order constituting a special team to investigate into the mishap.     

Sujith Das S would head the team, in which Tanur DYSP V V Benny, Tanur station house officer Jeevan George, and Kondotty ASP Vijay Bharat Reddy would be the members, an official statement said.

The probe would be held under the direct supervision of Neeraj Kumar Gupta, IG, North Zone, it said.

While announcing a judicial probe into the tragedy on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that a special investigation team of the Kerala police would also inquire into the matter.

According to district officials, 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years, and there were 37 people onboard the ill-fated boat.  

#Kerala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
Haryana

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

3
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

4
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

5
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula medical college to come up in Sec 32

7
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

8
Nation

At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

9
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

10
Punjab

Security beefed up in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore

Protests break out in Multan, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...

‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video

‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video

‘You all should realise that fundamental rights, law and dem...

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...

Assam forms panel to see if state can outlaw polygamy

Assam forms panel to see if state can outlaw polygamy

Committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stak...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Fire breaks out at Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s house in Chandigarh, no casualty

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Violation of environmental norms in development works at Delhi CM’s residence: NGT forms panel to obtain factual position

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing