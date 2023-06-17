Kerala court finds controversial antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal guilty of raping minor

PTI

Kochi, June 17

A court in Kerala on Saturday found controversial self-styled antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal guilty of raping a minor girl a few years ago.

The Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO), Ernakulam, found Mavunkal guilty of repeatedly raping the daughter of his maid since 2019.

A native of Cherthala, Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the district crime branch, which has been investigating a case of cheating Rs 10 crore from different people.

Mavunkal was arrested on September 25, 2021, in one of the cheating cases against him. He has been in jail since and is now accused in around 10 cases.