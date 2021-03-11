Kerala, Delhi spar over education model

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

The LDF-ruled Kerala and the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Delhi sparred on Twitter to claim that their respective education model is better than the other.

Things came to a passé on Sunday when V Sivankutty, Minister of Education and Labour, Kerala, took to social media to contradict AAP spokesperson Atishi’s recent post where she had said the Delhi government was pleased to host Kerala officials who wanted to know more about the Arvind Kejriwal model of education.

Bickering on twitter The Delhi Govt was pleased to host Kerala officials who wanted to know more about the Arvind Kejriwal model of education. —Atishi, AAP Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA. —V Sivankutty, Kerala Minister

“Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” Sivankutty said on Twitter, tagging AAP MLA Atishi.

The reaction was to Atishi’s previous post that said, “It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration.”

