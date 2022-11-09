Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, November 9

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the governor with expert academicians as chancellor of universities in the state.

The decision to issue the ordinance was taken at a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office said.

The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of vice chancellors, in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government had taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state.

On queries whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hoped that he would act according to his constitutional duties.