Thiruvananthapuram, November 9
Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the governor with expert academicians as chancellor of universities in the state.
The decision to issue the ordinance was taken at a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office said.
The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of vice chancellors, in the state.
Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government had taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state.
On queries whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hoped that he would act according to his constitutional duties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...