Kerala govt sends ordinance to remove governor as chancellor of universities to Raj Bhavan

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, November 12

The CPI(M)-led government in Kerala on Saturday sent its ordinance to remove the governor from the post of chancellor of universities in the state to the Raj Bhavan for approval, days after the cabinet had taken the decision.

Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that the ordinance to replace the governor as chancellor of universities and appoint eminent academics in the role, had reached for the assent of Arif Mohammed Khan.

However, it is unlikely for Khan to promulgate the ordinance soon as the tussle between him and the state government over the issue is yet to die down, sources said.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-headed government on Wednesday had decided to come out with the ordinance, a move opposed by both the Congress and BJP.

The opposition parties have alleged that the cabinet decision is aimed at turning universities in Kerala into “Communist centres”.