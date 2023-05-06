Kerala High Court refuses to stay release of 'The Kerala Story'

Kochi, May 5
The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the release of the controversial multi-lingual film 'The Kerala Story’.
The court said the trailer ‘does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole’.
