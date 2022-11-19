Kerala man hacks business partner's 4-year-old son to death

Wayanad, November 19
A four-year-old boy was hacked to death by his father’s business partner at Meppadi in this northern district, police said on Saturday.
Jithesh (45) brutally attacked child Adi Dev in broad daylight when his mother Anila was taking him to the nearby anganwadi on Friday.
He attacked the woman and the child and critically injured them with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.
Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, and the boy, who had sustained injuries near his left ear and head, was later shifted to the government medical college in Kozhikode.
The child succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning but the condition of the woman is stable, a police officer said.
"We suspect that there were some business-related disputes between the child’s father Jayaprakash and the accused Jithesh. It might have led to the cruel act. It can be confirmed only after a detailed questioning," he said.
The accused was arrested soon after the crime and had been remanded, the officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia
Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...
PM inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport, dedicates power project to nation
The airport located at Hollongi will link the border state w...
35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat
The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...