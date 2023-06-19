Kerala man arrested for making noisy scenes on board Air India flight from Abu Dhabi

PTI

Kochi, June 19

A 51-year old Kerala man was arrested for making noisy scenes on board a flight from Abu Dhabi, police said on Monday.

Jizan Jacob was held after the Kochi-bound Air India flight landed at the international airport here this morning.

A police officer said the man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew.

"The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over a minor issue," the officer told PTI.

Jacob's arrest was recorded under Section 118 (A) of the Kerala Police Act and he was released on bail, Nedumbassery police added.