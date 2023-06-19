Kochi, June 19
A 51-year old Kerala man was arrested for making noisy scenes on board a flight from Abu Dhabi, police said on Monday.
Jizan Jacob was held after the Kochi-bound Air India flight landed at the international airport here this morning.
A police officer said the man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew.
"The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over a minor issue," the officer told PTI.
Jacob's arrest was recorded under Section 118 (A) of the Kerala Police Act and he was released on bail, Nedumbassery police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhagwant Mann govt to pass resolution to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple
SGPC slams the chief minister for 'interfering in Sikh affai...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
Quoting preliminary information, the officials say Nijjar wa...
Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton
Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...
Update reservist pension in accordance with revisions applicable to regular soldiers, rules AFT
The Tribunal’s ruling comes as a big relief to the fading br...
Kerala man arrested for making noisy scenes on board Air India flight from Abu Dhabi
Jizan Jacob is held after the Kochi-bound Air India flight l...