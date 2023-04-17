Kerala man killed in Sudan crossfire

New Delhi, April 16
A native of Kerala was killed after he was hit by a stray bullet in Khartoum as the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group clashed for the control of the capital for a second day on Sunday.
The Indian embassy in Khartoum said the deceased, Albert Augestine, was working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan. It said it was in touch with his family and the medical authorities to make further arrangements.
“Deeply grieved to learn about the death of an Indian national in Khartoum. The embassy is making all efforts to extend fullest assistance to the family,” tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The clashes began after the Sudan military’s ally, the Rapid Support Forces, turned rebels. The military has been in power since October 2021 after a coup.
According to official data, the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000, including 1,200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.
The embassy has asked all its nationals in the country not to venture out as there was continuous firing in Khartoum with both sides reportedly pushing in tens of thousands of fighters in the capital alone. At least 56 civilians were killed even as the total number of casualties is believed to be higher.
Widow seeks help
- Albert Augustine's widow has sought India’s help to retrieve his body from their flat
- Saibella said an ambulance had come, but returned as fighting continued
- She is staying in basement of their building along with her neighbours, minor daughter
