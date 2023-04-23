Kerala Police arrest man who wrote threat letter ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Kochi, April 23
The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly sent a letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting the state on April 24 and 25 to take part in various programmes.
Kochi resident Xavier, who runs a business in the city, was arrested by police for allegedly writing the threatening letter in the name of another person.
“We have arrested the man after probing the matter in a scientific manner. This was part of a personal vendetta. He wanted the person mentioned in the letter to be arrested,” City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman told PTI.
The letter in Malayalam, written in the name of Kochi resident N J Johny, was received at the office of BJP state president K Surendran who in turn handed it over to the police last week.
The news of the letter came out on Saturday after a report by ADGP (Intelligence) was telecast in the media. After the news was out, Surendran met the media and said he had handed over the threatening letter a week ago to the state police chief.
“Last week, President, BJP state committee, Kerala had received a letter written in Malayalam threatening the life of Hon Prime Minister of India by using a suicide bomber,” the intelligence report read.
Johny had yesterday met the media and claimed that he was innocent. “Police have questioned me. I have given them all the details. They cross-checked the handwriting and everything,” he said.
His family told the police said they suspected another person from the locality, who had some issues with them over some matter related to a church.
Police said Xavier had some personal disagreements with Johny and wrote the letter to trap him.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Sethu Raman said 2,060 police personnel had been deployed in Kochi city as part of the security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. He also said that around 20,000 participants are expect to take part in the PM’s road show.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...
Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?
While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...
Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
CM says AAP government is committed to maintain law and orde...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest
Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...