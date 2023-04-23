 Kerala Police arrest man who wrote threat letter ahead of PM Modi’s visit : The Tribune India

Kerala Police arrest man who wrote threat letter ahead of PM Modi’s visit

The letter was received at the office of BJP state president K Surendran

Kerala Police arrest man who wrote threat letter ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Kochi, April 23

The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly sent a letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be visiting the state on April 24 and 25 to take part in various programmes.

Kochi resident Xavier, who runs a business in the city, was arrested by police for allegedly writing the threatening letter in the name of another person.

“We have arrested the man after probing the matter in a scientific manner. This was part of a personal vendetta. He wanted the person mentioned in the letter to be arrested,” City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman told PTI.

The letter in Malayalam, written in the name of Kochi resident N J Johny, was received at the office of BJP state president K Surendran who in turn handed it over to the police last week.

The news of the letter came out on Saturday after a report by ADGP (Intelligence) was telecast in the media. After the news was out, Surendran met the media and said he had handed over the threatening letter a week ago to the state police chief.

“Last week, President, BJP state committee, Kerala had received a letter written in Malayalam threatening the life of Hon Prime Minister of India by using a suicide bomber,” the intelligence report read.

Johny had yesterday met the media and claimed that he was innocent. “Police have questioned me. I have given them all the details. They cross-checked the handwriting and everything,” he said.

His family told the police said they suspected another person from the locality, who had some issues with them over some matter related to a church.

Police said Xavier had some personal disagreements with Johny and wrote the letter to trap him.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sethu Raman said 2,060 police personnel had been deployed in Kochi city as part of the security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. He also said that around 20,000 participants are expect to take part in the PM’s road show.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

4
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

5
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

6
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

7
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

8
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

9
Haryana

272 vehicles deregistered, 623 impounded in Faridabad district

10
Comment Good sport

A modern cricketer cannot be Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...

Amritpal Singh arrest: Was informed about it last night, wanted the operation to be conducted peacefully, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

CM says AAP government is committed to maintain law and orde...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

‘He came here at night’, Rode gurudwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh’s arrest

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Amritpal’s arrest a result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, Bhagwant Mann govt: Delhi minister

Amritpal Singh’s arrest a result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, Bhagwant Mann govt: Delhi minister

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity