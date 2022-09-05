Kerala police flayed over sending soon-to-retire top cop abroad to study jail reforms

Thiruvananthapuram, September 5
The Kerala police has come under criticism over its decision to send Jail-Director General of police Sudhesh Kumar, who is to superannuate on October 30, to Canada and the US to study jail management.
Sudhesh Kumar's two-week trip is slated from September 3 to 14 and he is currently in Delhi to get some documents for his onward travel cleared.
The rationale behind sending Kumar who will retire in a few weeks from now is being questioned.
According to sources, the general perception is that the trip should have been undertaken by a younger jail official as only then would things fall in place if any new protocols have to be included based on the study conducted during the visit.
Like in most governmental organisations, the Kerala Police also has deep divisions within the top brass of the force.
IANS
